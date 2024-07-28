Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 61,957 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,943,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,290,000 after acquiring an additional 314,086 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,984,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,330,000 after acquiring an additional 42,171 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 675,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after acquiring an additional 26,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of RCKT stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.33. 821,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,273. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.13. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 10.47.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 9,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $228,596.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,069 shares in the company, valued at $17,000,411.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 9,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $228,596.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,069 shares in the company, valued at $17,000,411.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Militello sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $25,194.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,185.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,755 shares of company stock valued at $358,654. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
