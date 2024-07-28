Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $214.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Rogers updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.750-0.950 EPS.

Rogers Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ROG opened at $123.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.80. Rogers has a 12-month low of $105.48 and a 12-month high of $170.88.

Rogers Company Profile



Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

