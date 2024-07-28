Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $214.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Rogers updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.750-0.950 EPS.
Rogers Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of ROG opened at $123.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.80. Rogers has a 12-month low of $105.48 and a 12-month high of $170.88.
Rogers Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rogers
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.