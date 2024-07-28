Royal Bank of Canada Raises Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $110.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.40.

NYSE:BRO opened at $99.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $66.73 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.45.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

