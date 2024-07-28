Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $323,251,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $79,392,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth $66,279,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $47,950,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,277,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,144,000 after purchasing an additional 359,770 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $3,393,222.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,859,758.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,884 shares of company stock valued at $15,071,485 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.25.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 1.0 %

RCL opened at $153.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.33 and a 200-day moving average of $138.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $173.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

