Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Given New $210.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RCL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $172.25.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $153.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.95. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $173.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,705.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,884 shares of company stock valued at $15,071,485 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.