Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Receives $41.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.80.

RPRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. Royalty Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $568.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 175.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 43,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 27,701 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 505,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,206,000 after acquiring an additional 93,107 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,100,000. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,247,000. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

