Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in July

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Rubis Price Performance
Rubis stock remained flat at C$33.55 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$33.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.11. Rubis has a 1 year low of C$20.95 and a 1 year high of C$36.89.
Rubis Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rubis
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Rubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.