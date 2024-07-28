Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases Earnings Results

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ryder System Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $132.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $91.31 and a 1-year high of $136.41.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Ryder System news, CFO John J. Diez sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $1,646,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,162,820.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Ryder System news, CFO John J. Diez sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $1,646,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,162,820.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 3,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total transaction of $421,982.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,105.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,129 shares of company stock worth $10,598,226 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on R. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ryder System

About Ryder System

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.