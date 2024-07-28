Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the June 30th total of 37,700 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Safe & Green Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of SGBX stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,524. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52. Safe & Green has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $43.60.

Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($4.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter. Safe & Green had a negative return on equity of 4,127.08% and a negative net margin of 233.49%.

About Safe & Green

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.

