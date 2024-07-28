Saga (SAGA) Price Reaches $1.40 on Exchanges

Saga (SAGA) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last week, Saga has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Saga token can currently be bought for $1.40 or 0.00002047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Saga has a market capitalization of $137.21 million and approximately $38.88 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Saga Profile

Saga launched on March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,022,561,366 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,234,899 tokens. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Buying and Selling Saga

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,022,445,092 with 98,192,464 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.3803373 USD and is up 2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $38,406,685.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saga should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saga using one of the exchanges listed above.

