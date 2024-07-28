Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives $34.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.55.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday.

Sage Therapeutics Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.82.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 552.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,751,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,781,000 after purchasing an additional 432,013 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,197,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,619,000 after buying an additional 47,537 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,465,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,684,000 after buying an additional 952,193 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 811,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,217,000 after buying an additional 333,805 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 431,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after buying an additional 32,306 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

