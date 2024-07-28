Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Short Interest Up 18.6% in July

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,391,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the June 30th total of 2,015,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Performance
SFRGF stock remained flat at $9.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.74.
Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile
