Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Short Interest Up 36.7% in July

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,700 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the June 30th total of 258,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 144,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of SPNS stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.71. 131,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,521. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.97.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $134.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $133.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPNS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sapiens International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a Saturday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

