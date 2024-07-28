SBA Communications (SBAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2024

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.12 per share for the quarter. SBA Communications has set its FY24 guidance at $13.09-$13.46 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect SBA Communications to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SBA Communications Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $214.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $183.64 and a 12-month high of $258.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.31.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 76.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SBAC

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

See Also

Earnings History for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.