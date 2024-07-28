SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) Short Interest Update

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

SBM Offshore Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SBFFY remained flat at $15.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. SBM Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.90.

About SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg floaters, turret mooring systems, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

