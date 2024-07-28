SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) Short Interest Update

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
SBM Offshore Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SBFFY remained flat at $15.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. SBM Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.90.
About SBM Offshore
