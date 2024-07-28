Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2024

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.0 days.

Schindler Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SHLRF remained flat at $253.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Schindler has a 12-month low of $188.51 and a 12-month high of $271.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.78.

Schindler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.