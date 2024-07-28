Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.0 days.
Schindler Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SHLRF remained flat at $253.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Schindler has a 12-month low of $188.51 and a 12-month high of $271.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.78.
Schindler Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Schindler
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.