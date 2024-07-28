Science Group (LON:SAG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $412.86

Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 412.86 ($5.34) and traded as high as GBX 420 ($5.43). Science Group shares last traded at GBX 419 ($5.42), with a volume of 39,551 shares trading hands.

Science Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 437.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 413.05. The firm has a market cap of £191.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3,491.67 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Activity at Science Group

In related news, insider Daniel Edwards sold 71,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 464 ($6.00), for a total value of £332,534.88 ($430,076.15). 24.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Science Group

Science Group plc, a science, engineering, and technology business company, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Services Operating Business, Product Operating Business, and Freehold Properties.

