Scotiabank Boosts Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$2,000.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$1,950.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FFH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1,829.17.

Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$1,575.71 on Wednesday. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of C$1,028.00 and a 1 year high of C$1,624.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1,553.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1,480.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of C$34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$41.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$55.05 by C($13.51). Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of C$10.36 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 181.6334895 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fairfax Financial news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,136.00, for a total value of C$498,704.00. In other news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 439 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,136.00, for a total value of C$498,704.00. Also, Director David Lloyd Johnston sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,549.95, for a total transaction of C$350,288.70. Insiders have sold 2,934 shares of company stock worth $4,168,909 over the last quarter. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

