Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Short Interest Down 22.0% in July

Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the June 30th total of 122,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Scout24 Price Performance

SCOTF remained flat at $78.67 during trading on Friday. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of $75.64 and a fifty-two week high of $78.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.06 and its 200 day moving average is $71.20.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a mortgage financing product under the pay-per-lead model; mortgage and real estate financing advisory services; FLOWFACT and Propstack, which are CRM software solutions for real estate agents; and TenantPlus that provides rental properties.

