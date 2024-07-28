Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Short Interest Down 22.0% in July

Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the June 30th total of 122,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Scout24 Price Performance
SCOTF remained flat at $78.67 during trading on Friday. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of $75.64 and a fifty-two week high of $78.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.06 and its 200 day moving average is $71.20.
Scout24 Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Scout24
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.