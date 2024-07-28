Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Increased to $133.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.94.

STX opened at $103.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.16. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $113.57.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -217.05%.

In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $592,740.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,378.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,112,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,387 shares in the company, valued at $592,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $592,740.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,378.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,648 shares of company stock valued at $4,705,816 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STX. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,627 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,251 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

