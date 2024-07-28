Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.94.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STX

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $103.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.16. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $113.57.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,648 shares of company stock worth $4,705,816 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,614,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,418,413,000 after buying an additional 4,685,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,834,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,753,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,303,274,000 after buying an additional 746,395 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,014,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $86,572,000 after buying an additional 460,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 586,120 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,037,000 after buying an additional 447,120 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.