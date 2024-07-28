Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Short Interest Update

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the June 30th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Seiko Epson Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SEKEY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 24,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,820. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Seiko Epson has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $9.09.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seiko Epson will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

