Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Short Interest Update

As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,400 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the June 30th total of 144,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Sekisui House Stock Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:SKHSY traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $24.74. 14,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,258. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Sekisui House has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.74.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter. Sekisui House had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.11%.

About Sekisui House

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

