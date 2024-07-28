Semilux International (NASDAQ:SELX) Trading Up 5.4%

Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 4,779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 372,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Semilux International Stock Up 5.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semilux International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Semilux International stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Semilux International as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

About Semilux International

Semilux International Ltd., an optical technology company, designs and produces optics and fluorescent modules for the needs of clients. Its products include solid state AI LiDAR, AI ADB headlight systems, AI optical image fusion systems, and IC design services, as well as other products, such as filters, diffusers, color wheels, fluorescent wheels, and gobo filters.

