Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 97.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 720,862 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ST. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 761.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 17,818.8% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 130.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.90.

In other news, Director Ali John Mirshekari bought 73,137 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $2,864,776.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,776.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ST traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,752,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,158. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average is $37.15. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.51, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -436.32%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

