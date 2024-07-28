Seven Hills Realty Trust (SEVN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 29th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SEVN opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.78. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $14.33.

Get Seven Hills Realty Trust alerts:

Seven Hills Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SEVN

Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.