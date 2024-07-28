Seven Hills Realty Trust (SEVN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 29th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Seven Hills Realty Trust Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of SEVN opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.78. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $14.33.
Seven Hills Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.98%.
Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile
Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.
