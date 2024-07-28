Short Interest in A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Decreases By 52.5%

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the June 30th total of 121,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 626,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Price Performance

AMKBY stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $7.58. 117,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,892. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.36 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.2839 per share. This is a positive change from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 3.31%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

(Get Free Report)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.