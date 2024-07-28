Short Interest in Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Declines By 25.0%

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Advantest Price Performance

ATEYY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.57. 53,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,312. Advantest has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $49.90. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.36.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $914.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.83 million. Advantest had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Advantest will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics systems in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Service and other departments.

