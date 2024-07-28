Short Interest in American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Declines By 50.0%

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

American Bio Medica Price Performance

American Bio Medica has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

American Bio Medica Company Profile

American Bio Medica Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of lateral flow immunoassay tests primarily for the immediate detection of drugs in urine and oral fluids. Its drugs detection products in urine include Rapid Drug Screen, a rapid drug test, which detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 drugs; RDS InCup, a drug-testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 12 drugs; Rapid TOX, a drug test in a cassette platform, which detects the presence or absence of 1 to 10 drugs; and Rapid TOX Cup II, a drug testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 16 drugs.

