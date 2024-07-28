Short Interest in ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Decreases By 50.0%

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ASMPT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMVY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,237. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average of $36.89. ASMPT has a 12-month low of $24.89 and a 12-month high of $44.60.

ASMPT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.1992 per share. This is a positive change from ASMPT’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th.

ASMPT Company Profile

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, silver sintering, and laser grooving and dicing.

