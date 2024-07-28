Short Interest in Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Drops By 30.7%

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,359,200 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the June 30th total of 3,406,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 294.9 days.
Becle Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BCCLF remained flat at $1.85 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,719. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99. Becle has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.
Becle Company Profile
