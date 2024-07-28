Short Interest in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Rises By 21.8%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,200 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the June 30th total of 385,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BELFB. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 223.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BELFB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Bel Fuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

NASDAQ BELFB traded up $2.11 on Friday, reaching $75.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,795. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market cap of $947.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.32.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.27 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bel Fuse will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

