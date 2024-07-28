Short Interest in Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Decreases By 24.9%

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,600 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the June 30th total of 198,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 525,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bionomics Price Performance

BNOX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.68. 168,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,933. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. Bionomics has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $6.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bionomics in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Bionomics Company Profile

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

