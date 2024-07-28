Short Interest in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) Declines By 26.3%

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,200 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the June 30th total of 636,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCAN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.62. 129,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,454. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $292.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.83 and a quick ratio of 10.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.20.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($91.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. ( NASDAQ:BCAN Free Report ) by 67.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,627,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655,555 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells proprietary client relationship management software products in Israel. The company owns and markets Benefit CRM, a customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day functions, such as sales management, personnel management, marketing, call centre, and asset management activities; and develops New Cannabis CRM platform for the medical cannabis industry, as well as manages the construction, licensing, and operation of a cannabis farm and indoor cannabis growing facility.

