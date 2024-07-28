Short Interest in China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Declines By 55.8%

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 55.8% from the June 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

China Merchants Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CIHKY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.53. 26,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average of $20.67. China Merchants Bank has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $25.55.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 14.92%.

China Merchants Bank Company Profile

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

