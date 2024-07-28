Short Interest in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Expands By 144.0%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCPGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 144.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

First Citizens BancShares stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.97. 11,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,927. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.86.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

