Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Increases By 109.0%

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 109.0% from the June 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
NASDAQ FEX traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $99.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $76.65 and a 1 year high of $100.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.49 and a 200-day moving average of $95.71.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
