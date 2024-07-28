Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Increases By 109.0%

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 109.0% from the June 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ FEX traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $99.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $76.65 and a 1 year high of $100.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.49 and a 200-day moving average of $95.71.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $13,939,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 509,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,957,000 after buying an additional 94,813 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,086,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 200,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,924,000 after purchasing an additional 49,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 185,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,387,000 after buying an additional 44,329 shares during the period.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

