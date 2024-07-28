Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Expands By 84.6%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 84.6% from the June 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFC. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 102,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 22,950 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 129,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,535. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.49. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $15.18.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.0897 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

