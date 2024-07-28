Short Interest in Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Grows By 116.8%

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,227,200 shares, a growth of 116.8% from the June 30th total of 1,027,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22,272.0 days.
Flat Glass Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FGSGF remained flat at $1.70 during trading hours on Friday. Flat Glass Group has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69.
Flat Glass Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Flat Glass Group
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Flat Glass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flat Glass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.