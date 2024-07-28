Short Interest in Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Grows By 116.8%

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,227,200 shares, a growth of 116.8% from the June 30th total of 1,027,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22,272.0 days.

Flat Glass Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FGSGF remained flat at $1.70 during trading hours on Friday. Flat Glass Group has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69.

Flat Glass Group Company Profile

Featured Articles

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, the rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, and household glass products.

