Short Interest in FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Declines By 57.0%

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the June 30th total of 98,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of FSD Pharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FSD Pharma stock. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 61,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of FSD Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSD Pharma Price Performance

Shares of HUGE remained flat at $0.15 during trading hours on Friday. 1,198,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,186. FSD Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that FSD Pharma will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Singular Research reiterated a “buy-venture” rating on shares of FSD Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

FSD Pharma Company Profile

FSD Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the pharmaceutical research and development business. Its lead candidate is FSD-201, an ultra-micronized palmitoylethanolamide for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. The company is also involved in the research and development of Lucid-Psych, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of mental health disorders; and Lucid-MS, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

Further Reading

