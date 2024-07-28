Short Interest in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Drops By 16.5%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,220,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 46,970,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Full Truck Alliance Price Performance
Shares of YMM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.91. 4,086,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,809,584. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71. Full Truck Alliance has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $9.68.
Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $314.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Full Truck Alliance will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.
About Full Truck Alliance
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.
