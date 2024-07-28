Short Interest in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Declines By 59.0%

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the June 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IDCBY opened at $11.04 on Friday. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The company has a market cap of $196.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.35 billion for the quarter.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Cuts Dividend

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.6897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

