Short Interest in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Drops By 18.8%

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the June 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares USD Green Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Francis Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 291,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,670,000 after buying an additional 83,678 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BGRN stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.06. 6,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,633. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.60. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.18 and a 12-month high of $47.36.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1523 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

