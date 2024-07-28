Short Interest in JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Drops By 53.4%

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the June 30th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 782,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
JE Cleantech Trading Up 6.8 %
Shares of JE Cleantech stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.26. 44,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. JE Cleantech has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.80.
JE Cleantech Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JE Cleantech
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for JE Cleantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JE Cleantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.