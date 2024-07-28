Short Interest in JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Drops By 53.4%

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the June 30th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 782,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

JE Cleantech Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of JE Cleantech stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.26. 44,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. JE Cleantech has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.80.

JE Cleantech Company Profile

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units, as well as equipment parts and components.

