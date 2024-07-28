Short Interest in KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Grows By 115.3%

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, an increase of 115.3% from the June 30th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

KONE Oyj Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of KNYJY stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.08. The company had a trading volume of 17,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,527. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average is $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. KONE Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 39.49%. Research analysts expect that KONE Oyj will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.