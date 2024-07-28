Short Interest in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Decreases By 19.4%

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 154,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of MMT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.72. 25,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,134. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $4.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0336 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 647,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 51,158 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,021,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 110,720 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 52,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

