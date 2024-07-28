Short Interest in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Decreases By 19.4%

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 154,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of MMT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.72. 25,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,134. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $4.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0336 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
