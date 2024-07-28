Short Interest in OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO) Increases By 21.7%

OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the June 30th total of 39,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of OKYO Pharma in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.
OKYO Pharma Price Performance
About OKYO Pharma
OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease.
