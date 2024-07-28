Short Interest in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Increases By 156.7%

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 156.7% from the June 30th total of 701,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 511,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ORN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Orion Group from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

In related news, CFO Gordon Scott Thanisch acquired 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $28,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 167,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,194,814.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $360,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 437,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,983.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,560 shares of company stock worth $60,995. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 2,851.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,094 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORN stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,419. Orion Group has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.08.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.19). Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Orion Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

