Short Interest in Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Increases By 86.0%

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the June 30th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Piraeus Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BPIRY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,124. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. Piraeus Financial has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $4.65.

Piraeus Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.0566 dividend. This is a positive change from Piraeus Financial’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Piraeus Financial Company Profile

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, Other, and NPE Management Unit segments. The company offers saving, current, term, blocked, guaranteed, and other deposits; retail lending products, such as mortgages, consumer, personal, and other retail loans, as well as credit cards; and corporate lending for large corporations, small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as for public sectors.

