Short Interest in Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF) Expands By 25.4%

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the June 30th total of 170,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.5 days.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PYOIF opened at $9.76 on Friday. Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $10.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of infrastructure projects in Mexico. Its projects include heavy construction projects, such as toll roads, ports, tunnels, dams, bridges, airports, and railways; industrial construction projects comprising petrochemical, industrial, wastewater treatment, and power generating plants; and urban construction projects, such as parking lots, museums, parks, education centers, buildings, water systems, public transportation systems, landfills, and hospitals.

