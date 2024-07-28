Short Interest in Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF) Expands By 25.4%

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the June 30th total of 170,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.5 days.
Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PYOIF opened at $9.76 on Friday. Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $10.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94.
Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V.
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.